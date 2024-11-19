Cavaliers Head Coach Succeeding At Level Not Seen In 140 Years
When the Cleveland Cavaliers earned a 128-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets this past Sunday, the Wine and Gold earned their 15th straight win to start the 2024-25 season.
And, Cleveland's head coach put himself into some very exclusive company in sports history.
According to OptaSTATS on X, Cavaliers Head Coach Kenny Atkinson is the second head coach or manager in the four major professional sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL) to win each of their first 15 games with a team. He joins Ted Sullivan of the 1884 St. Louis Maroons (baseball).
Atkinson's latest feat comes one game after he became the first coach in NBA history to win each of his first 14 contests with a team.
His Cavaliers squad has gotten off to a remarkable start this season. Through 15 games, the team leads the NBA in: points per game (123.7), field goal percentage (52.4%), three-point percentage (41.9%), and plus/minus per game (12.3), while ranking tied for sixth in assists per game (28.4) and eighth in fewest turnovers per game (13.4).
The Wine and Gold also rank top-10 in the NBA in: fewest opponent rebounds per game (41.3, second), most opponent turnovers per game (16.1, eighth), and lowest opponent field goal percentage (45.9%, 10th).
On Tuesday night, Cleveland will look to continue their historic winning streak in arguably its toughest test of the season so far. The Cavaliers will play their second NBA Cup Group Play game on the road against the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics, who defeated them in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season.