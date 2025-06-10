How Cavaliers' Injury Situation With Darius Garland Impacts Ty Jerome
For a team looking to contend like the Cleveland Cavaliers, every move and decision they make this offseason is calculated. So when All-Star guard Darius Garland and the team elected for Garland to have surgery on his nagging toe injury, everything was likely taken into consideration. Even soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Ty Jerome.
According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, when considering all options for Garland's recovery, Jerome's free agency was factor considering Garland will be sidelined for four-to-five months. However, for the Cavaliers, Garland's lengthy recovery wasn't the biggest roadblock when considering Jerome's impending free agency. Instead, it's more of the financial hurdle with Jerome the Cavaliers have to navigate.
"I think that it doesn't necessarily change anything with what the Cavs' situation is," said Windhorst when discussing the fact that Garland will be sidelined four-to-five months. "They were going to have a difficult decision and money decision on Ty Jerome anyway. That was going to be true no matter what.
"If Ty Jerome gets offered too much money, they may not be able to sign him. They may have to sign someone else. But all that stuff is baked into this decision."
After his stellar play throughout the season, Jerome is expected to receive a hefty payday this offseason. It was already going to be tough for the Cavaliers to keep Jerome due to their financial limitations under the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement.
However, with Garland expected to miss time to start next season and the pressure Cleveland is under to contend, re-signing Jerome at an agreeable could now be the highest priority on the Cavaliers' offseason checklist. Hopefully, both sides can agree to a deal that keeps Jerome in Cleveland as their star sixth man.