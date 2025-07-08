Cavaliers' Lonzo Ball Sends Message About His Fit in Cleveland
With Ty Jerome moving on to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to recapture last season's strength-in-numbers spark through newly-acquired guard Lonzo Ball. However, unlike Jerome, Ball isn't going to play the same was as last year's Sixth Man of the Year finalist.
He's going to do it his way.
Ball, who the Cavaliers obtained in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, recently met with Cleveland's media in his first few days as Cavalier. When asked what he will bring to the table, Ball was clear and concise in his response with one singular focus: defense, pace, and space.
“I play basketball the same way no matter what team I’m on,” Ball said. “I’m gonna go out there defend, push the pace, shoot the shots that are open and live with the results. I don’t really focus on doing anything different than that.”
Watch Lonzo Ball's Full Press Conference Here:
Although he's going to stay true to his game, Ball is also aware of what Cleveland is building and has already internalized how he can best support the Cavaliers' Core Four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
“I think it’s a great situation for my play style and I’m just looking forward to getting out there and competing,” Ball said. “Don is obviously one of the best players we have in the league. Then they have two bigs that are mobile, that can set pick and rolls and get to the rim. And then I feel like we can do some switching on defense.”
If the Cavaliers are going to win the Eastern Conference and contend for a championship, Ball must be a key contributor off the bench. But with the mentality he's bringing to Cleveland, Ball's fit with the team feels like a perfect match. Hopefully it results in the Cavaliers winning it all next season.