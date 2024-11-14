Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Officially Reveal 2024-25 City Edition Uniform And Court

Cleveland's newest City Edition uniform and court are inspired by the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Logan Potosky

Mar 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) dribbles beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
David Richard-Imagn Images
Back on October 21, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave fans a preview of a potential new City Edition uniform on NBA Jersey Day.

Fast forward nearly a month, and this uniform has now been confirmed.

On Thursday, Cleveland revealed its 2024-25 City Edition uniform and court, which are both inspired by the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The Cavaliers stated the following in an official release:

"The uniform prominently features the team’s traditional City Edition phrase 'The LAND' with this year’s look drawing inspiration from the architecture of the west wing of the Cleveland Museum of Art and its logo. The uniform also features a two-tone blue design with contrasting shades of the color found on the front and back. The lighter blue canvas of the front of the jersey takes inspiration from the museum’s iconic shade, while the darker blue on the back is representative of the Cavaliers blue first debuted in 1994. Framing 'The LAND,' the famous Nike swoosh logo is positioned on the upper right chest with a Cleveland-Cliffs patch on the upper left."

The team also shared a photo of what the accompanying City Edition court will look like.

This season marks the fourth straight campaign in which the Wine and Gold's City Edition uniform and court are based on a specific Cleveland destination. Last year, the Cavaliers used Cleveland's Playhouse Square as the basis for their City Edition uniform and court. Cleveland also drew inspiration from the Cleveland Metroparks and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for its City Edition uniform for the previous two seasons, respectively.

A basketball player wearing a wine and gold uniform defends a basketball player wearing a white uniform.
David Richard-Imagn Images

Cleveland partnered with Destination Cleveland for the team's 2018-19 uniform and court, and used the "Guardians of Transportation" from the city's Hope Memorial Bridge as inspiration for its inaugural City Edition uniform the season prior.

The Cavaliers had four of their last five first-round picks, Darius Garland (2019), Isaac Okoro (2020), Evan Mobley (2021), and Jaylon Tyson (2024) model the team's new City Edition uniform at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Cleveland is set to debut its newest uniform and court on Sunday, November 17 against the Charlotte Hornets. It will then don the uniform and accompanying court five more times:

