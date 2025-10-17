Cavaliers preview newest city edition uniform at preseason event
The Cleveland Cavaliers have continued to add more options to their wardrobe ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.
On Wednesday, the Cavaliers decided to bring back one of the most beloved uniforms in their team's history, the Classic Edition navy blue jerseys. On Thursday, the Cavaliers announced they would also be bringing back another fan favorite uniform ahead of this upcoming season, and it comes with a new twist.
The announcement to bring back a new updated version of the City Connect jerseys happened at their Season Tip-Off event Thursday evening, where this photo was leaked by a fan.
These newly released jerseys should look familiar to Cavs fans, with the iconic nickname, “The Land”, making a return from the 2022-23 City Connect uniform. The newest spin on these unique jerseys happens to be the almost ‘cream orange’ color the franchise chose to include. The Cavaliers have used shades of orange before, but none as appealing as these ones.
With a very promising season ahead for the Cavaliers, the organization seem to really be buying into what the players potential means to the team, the city, and its fans by giving the people what they want. Giving the team the opportunity to stand out and feature multiple new renditions of their jerseys more often than many other NBA teams is a privilege that does not go unnoticed by fans.
Cleveland’s big three in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley set for a very promising season. Whether fans are buying new jerseys or known ones, the Cavaliers are undoubtedly one of the more popular teams in the league. They ranked in the top 10 in top-selling merchandise in the NBA last season, according to NBA.com.
The Cavaliers surely have high hopes of contending for a NBA title this season, especially with the current landscape of the Eastern Conference being riddled with injuries on a few major teams.
Two of the most notable teams being the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers with their injuries to Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton. The New York Knicks fall just behind the Cavaliers in team odds to win the Eastern Conference, with the Knicks seeming to be as healthy as they can get.
Those two teams will meet in their shared season opener in New York City at Madison Square Garden Wednesday, October 22nd, in their first of three games against one another, with the second scheduled for Christmas Day.
This will most definitely be a must-see matchup to kick off the 2025-26 season between two goliaths in the NBA.