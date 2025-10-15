Cavaliers unveil updated throwback uniforms set to return this season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are turning back the clock in a big way ahead of a promising 2025-2026 season, with much approval coming from their fans after this decision.
One of the most uniting and prideful aspects of the Cavaliers is their unique color scheme featured in their uniforms, which has been doctored many times to include combinations of warm and cool colors that stand out tremendously when worn in-game. One fan favorite jersey has been demanded for years by the fans, only for their wishes to be granted ahead of this season.
The Cavaliers decided it was time for a blast from the past with their most recent decision to bring back the famed dark blue jerseys with the beige and red trim worn during the mid-2000’s. These jerseys were instant classics not only when worn by the Cavaliers players but were a top-seller amongst fans who continue to break out vintage versions of these uniforms.
The Cavaliers broke the news with their unveiling of the uniforms Wednesday morning.
“The 2025-26 Classic Edition uniforms celebrate the team’s rich heritage and iconic visual identity during the mid-2000s era, bringing back beloved colors that hark back to the golden age of Cavaliers basketball .... connecting past and present”, the Cavaliers shared on Instagram.
With Cleveland’s announcement that their fan-favorite dark blue jerseys were making a return, they gave a schedule that lists all of the dates that Cavalier fans will get to see the team in action wearing these uniforms.
Twelve distinct dates starting on November 5th against the Philadelphia 76ers mark the return of the long-awaited uniforms, with the team set to wear them on Christmas Day when they travel to New York to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
With the team set for another big season behind the big three in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, the team hopes to contend this year with the Eastern Conference riddled with unfortunate long-term injuries to some of the Cavaliers biggest competitors.
This team has plenty of hype behind it, as well as a much-improved bench to help down the stretch in some of the games that they’ll need all hands-on deck for. With more depth and the health of their star players, including Garland who’s made great progress in his recovery, the Cavaliers are seen as a legit threat to make a serious run at a championship this season.
The Cavaliers will start their 2025-26 season on the road in New York against the Knicks, who they’ve had a tough history against over the last few seasons in the Eastern Conference.