Cavaliers' Star Backcourt Duo Made History In Win Over Timberwolves

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland had impressive all-around performances in the team's victory over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed their three-game road trip with a 124-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Five games after Cleveland's star frontcourt duo made history, its star backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland did the same with a pair of strong all-around performances.

Mitchell recorded a game-high 36 points, eight rebounds, a team-high seven assists, and four three-pointers. Similarly, Garland tallied 29 points, five rebounds, six assists, and a game-high five three-pointers.

According to Cavs Notes on X (via the Elias Sports Bureau), Saturday night marked the first time in franchise history that the Cavaliers had multiple players record at least: 29 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four three-pointers in the same game.

Per Stathead, Mitchell and Garland became just the 13th tandem in NBA regular-season history to record at least: 29 points, five rebounds, six assists, and four three-pointers in the same game. Including the postseason, their performance was the 16th such game in NBA history.

This contest was another example of how both Cleveland guards have strong NBA All-Star cases this season.

Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

According to Stathead, Mitchell is one of two NBA players averaging at least: 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, and shooting at least 40.1% from three-point range. The only other player with these numbers is Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić.

Garland is also in some exclusive company so far this season. Per Stathead, the 24-year-old is also joined by Jokić as one of two NBA players averaging at least 21.2 points and 6.8 assists per game, and shooting at least 42.4% from deep.

Mitchell and Garland will look to build onto their historic performance when the Cavaliers host the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

