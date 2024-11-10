Cavaliers Star Makes NBA History With Incredible Performance Vs. Nets
On Saturday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers won their 11th consecutive game to begin the 2024-25 season with a 105-100 comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
One main reason why the Wine and Gold kept their winning streak alive was because of a remarkable contest from Evan Mobley.
The 23-year-old scored a team-high 23 points, shooting an impressive 10-for-11 (90.9%) from the field. He also grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds and tied his season-high of four steals.
This performance was not only one of the best of his career, but it also put him into very exclusive company in NBA history.
According to Cavs Notes on X (via Elias Sports), Mobley is the first NBA player to record these numbers since steals became official during the 1973-74 season.
The seven-footer is also the second NBA player during this span to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and four steals with at least a 90% field goal percentage in a game. He joins Ervin Johnson, who did so for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 1997-98 campaign.
Through 11 games, Mobley is averaging 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals in just 29.9 minutes per contest. The Cavaliers forward is also on pace for a career season from beyond the arc, as he is currently shooting 7-for-20 (35.0%) from three-point range.
For perspective, he drained a career-best 23 threes during his rookie season in 2021-22, and attempted a career-high 102 triples one season later.
The Wine and Gold will seek their 12th straight win on Monday, November 11, when they face the Chicago Bulls on the road.