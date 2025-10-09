Cavaliers to sign Cleveland Charge player to camp deal
The Cavaliers aren’t done making roster moves yet, signing Darius Brown to a camp deal. Brown spent his rookie season playing for the Cavs’ G-league affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.
Brown also signed a deal with the Cavs last season after going as an undrafted free agent. He was waived shortly after, then signed with the Charge.
In a follow up tweet, Chris Fedor clarified that Brown’s signing will not be official until after the third preseason game, making him active for the final game against Detroit.
The Cavaliers are currently at an offseason maximum of 21 players, meaning they will have to release someone before the signing can be official.
Details of the contract have yet to be revealed, but it is likely a 10-day exhibition deal just for camp. The Cavs would maintain Brown’s rights and give Brown a financial bonus to return to the Charge once the deal is up.
Brown graduated college from Utah State, the same college as current Cavalier Sam Merrill. Brown averaged 12.3 points per game, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds. In one season there, he broke the program's single season record for assists with 228 of them.
After going undrafted, he was scooped up by the Cavaliers. He spent this year with the Charge, where he started in 16 games and appeared in 29.
He averaged 7.7 points per game with the team, 5.2 assists and nearly two steals a game.
Brown will be able to challenge some of the younger guards currently competing for spots somewhere in Cleveland, whether it be with the Cavs or the Charge.
These include guys like the newly signed Killian Hayes, rookie Tyrese Proctor and more young players currently on the squad.
The deal is a great chance for Brown to prove that he belongs with the Cavaliers organization. He has showcased his ability to be a playmaker on offense, and bring some energy to a defense.
Even if Brown isn’t a member of the final roster, it’s an opportunity for him to show the Cavaliers staff his development over the past season. If injuries take their toll on the Cavs this year, Brown could be one of the first names called up from the G-League to help the team out.
At a minimum, getting called back up to camp for a second year shows that the Cavs see some potential in the 26-year-old, and his role with the Charge could expand this season.