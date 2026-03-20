Kenny Atkinson Praises James Harden on a Difficult Night for the Cavaliers in Chicago

With about a minute left, the Cleveland Cavaliers were hanging on to a 110-107 lead after leading by as many as 29 points and head coach Kenny Atkinson was starting to pace a little until a hero came to his rescue.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Cavs had survived the Windy City after nearly getting blown away in a frantic final 12 minutes where they were outscored 37-22 to win 115-110.

Normally, a coach who focuses on the team, this time, Atkinson was grateful to James Harden, who finished with 36 points and nine assists. But knows that given the talent his team has on offer, it must be a one-off.

“He kind of saved us, you know,” Atkinson said at the postgame press conference.

“We can't rely on that. I can't rely on him, and I know that's what he does. That's who he is, but I think people around him [have] got to play better, can't expect him to bail us out like that.”

Kenny on Harden's performance:



"I mean, kind of saved us. But we can't rely on that, can't rely on him... I know that's what he does, that's who he is. I think people around him got to play better -- can't expect him to bail us out like that." pic.twitter.com/YVBhil6iFU — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) March 20, 2026

Harden drilled seven three-pointers as the Cavaliers survived a late scare, watching a 29-point third-quarter lead shrink to a single point in the closing minutes.

Chicago’s Tre Jones pulled the Bulls within 103–102 by sinking two free throws with 3:33 remaining, but Sam Merrill responded with a timely three for the Cavaliers.

The Cavs led 110–107 when Jones missed a potential tying three, and Leonard Miller failed to convert a layup with roughly a minute to play.

Harden then delivered a clutch pull-up jumper, extending the margin to five with 33 seconds left, helping Cleveland steady themselves and ultimately hold on to secure the victory despite the dramatic comeback attempt by Chicago.

A victory without its key figure in Donovan Mitchell, but while a win is a win, the win showed that the Cavs need him.

Mitchell was hurt in a collision in practice with Evan Mobley earlier in the week. The seven-time All-Star played through the pain in Cleveland’s victory at Milwaukee on Tuesday night and finished with 19 points on 4-for-14 shooting.

He said after the game that he was having trouble seeing and was left out of the Bulls game. Atkinson has said the injury isn’t too serious and that the Cavs are letting it heal.

The win also guaranteed postseason basketball for the Cavs. The team is coming together in terms of getting players back. However, this type of showing can not happen again.