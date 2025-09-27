Cleveland Cavaliers officially announce 2025 training camp roster
Last year the Cavaliers had the second best regular season in team history behind first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson, finishing with a 64-18 record (66-16 in 2008-09).
The team disappointed with a second round playoff exit, but with a weakened Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers appear to be in position to make a run this season.
On Friday, the Cavaliers announced their 20-man roster for training camp, which will be held in Florida.
Obviously, the team will feature the core four players being Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. This group carried the Cavaliers to the best record in the East last season, but there are plenty of names that could make an impact with the Cavs this season.
De’Andre Hunter was brought in by the Cavaliers last season in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. Hunter primarily served as a 6th man throughout the season, but with Max Strus unlikely to be available until the midpoint of the season next year, Hunter will see a more prominent role with the team.
Sharp shooter Sam Merrill will also see his name called more often. Merrill has seen his role grow more and more each season with the Cavaliers, and this year he’ll be one of the first guys off the bench.
The Cavs brought in a few new faces in free agency this year. Larry Nance Jr. was brought back for a second tenure in Cleveland, with his first being from 2018-21. Nance has been a plus defender and a high-level rebounder off the bench over the past few seasons.
Thomas Bryant also joins the squad, filling a much needed gap as a backup big. Bryant was a bench player for the Pacers during their finals run last season, averaging 7 points per game. Last year the Cavs were limited on size off the bench, so Bryant should see the court often this season.
Lonzo Ball was acquired back in July in a trade with the Chicago Bulls that sent away Isaac Okoro. Ball has struggled with injury over his career, but when healthy has been an elite passer and deep threat. With Garland likely to miss time early in the season, Ball’s impact may be felt right away this season.
Cleveland also brought in Killian Hayes just a few days ago to try out for a spot. Hayes has struggled early in his career, but a change of scenery and a chance to develop in Canton could be exactly what he needs.
Dean Wade and Craig Porter Jr. will also be returning to the team, two depth pieces that have proved their value time and again over the season with Cleveland.
A pair of second year players, Jaylon Tyson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin will also be back. Tyson showed plenty of flashes in his rookie year, but struggled to find much time on the floor. A good training camp could solidify his spot in the rotation. Tomlin was a fan favorite last year, producing despite a shocking lack of basketball experience. Tomlin averaged over 20 PPG with the Canton Charge, and averaged 7 when called up to the big leagues.
Luke Travers will play his second NBA season despite being drafted in 2022. He stayed in Australia to continue to develop. He played on a two-way contract with the Charge last season where he averaged 15 points and 9.8 rebounds a game.
Cleveland draft pick Tyrese Proctor will be joining the Cavaliers. Proctor was taken with the 49th pick out of Duke. He was a three-year contributor with the Blue Devils. By his senior year, he was a star on the team (behind Cooper Flagg) averaging 12 points per game. Notably, the Cavs 58th pick, Saliou Niang, will be staying in Italy this season to develop.
A few new names Cleveland invited are Tristian Enaruna, Chaney Johnson, Miller Kopp and Norchad Omier. Enaruna, Johnson and Omier all played for the Cavs during the Summer League. Enaruna is from Cleveland State, Johnson is from Auburn and Omier last played for Baylor. Kopp played with Oklahoma City Thunder G-League affiliate the Oklahoma City Blue.
The Cavaliers will be holding a media day on Monday, before the full training camp roster heads down to Florida.