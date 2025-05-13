Cavaliers' Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Blow Up the Team
It's safe to say that the 2025 NBA Playoffs have been a disappointment for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the time of writing, they're still alive but are barely holding on after falling behind 1-3 against the Indiana Pacers in the second round. This would mark the third year in a row that this Cavs core has flamed out in the playoffs after building lofty expectations for themselves throughout the regular season.
This postseason has been a bit different than the previous two for Cleveland. They may not have had Jarrett Allen when they were ousted in five quick games last year against the Boston Celtics in the second round, but that pales in comparison to the injury issues they've endured in these playoffs.
Darius Garland has only played in four out of eight games after spraining his toe, while Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter have each missed one game against the Pacers, the former with an ankle sprain and the latter with a dislocated thumb. All three of them were brought back earlier than their injuries typically dictate, and all of them have been visibly hampered by their lingering ailments. Donovan Mitchell exited Game 4 at halftime after spraining his ankle, too.
Still, even though Cleveland has valid reasoning behind their poor showing against Indiana so far, it's hard to shake the feeling that this core needs a major shakeup after a third playoff disappointment in a row. With the Cavs on the verge of elimination, some have been calling for them to trade for the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks were booted out in the first round by the Pacers in a brief five-game series. That marked their third time in a row getting eliminated in Round 1. On top of that, Damian Lillard suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 4, making it likely that he'll miss the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season.
ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that Antetokounmpo is seriously reevaluating his future in Milwaukee for the first time in his career. If the Greek Freak is really available, why shouldn't the Cavaliers throw their hat in the ring? Unfortunately, unless they can convince Antetokounmpo to specifically demand a trade to Cleveland, it just doesn't make much sense for any of the parties involved.
Because of their prior moves, the Cavs only have one first-round pick available to trade, their 2031 selection. They're also short on desirable young prospects — with two notable exceptions, of course. That's the reality of the situation. If Cleveland wants to have any remote chance of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, then they have to be ready and willing to give up both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
Between the salaries that would have to be involved and the Cavs' lack of other assets, there's no world in which they could acquire the Greek Freak without giving up both of their young stars. Even that might not be enough, considering that the Oklahoma City Thunder have prospects and future draft capital to spare, as do the San Antonio Spurs, who also just drew the second-overall pick in the 2025 draft. This Cavs team might be a move or two away, but trading for Antetokounmpo isn't a realistic one.