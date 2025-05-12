Cavs Insider

Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status for Cavaliers-Pacers Game 5

Donovan Mitchell is officially listed as questionable to play in the Cleveland Cavaliers- Indiana Pacers Game 5 matchup.

Tommy Wild

May 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers have their backs against the wall, and one more loss will end the Wine and Gold's season.

Down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, Game 5 on Tuesday night is a must-win. However, Cleveland's best player may not be suiting up for the biggest game of the season.

Donovan Mitchell is currently listed as questionable to play on Tuesday night with a left ankle injury, which he aggravated during Sunday night's blowout loss.

Cleveland's star guard came out onto the court to take shots before the second half starter, but was visibly in pain as he gingerly walked back to the locker room.

May 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Mitchell will likely be a game-time decision with Cleveland's season on the line.

Even though the official injury report says his condition is "questionable," Mitchell is known to give his all on the court, no matter how much pain he's fighting through.

After Game 5, he told Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, "I'll be good for Tuesday."

The Cavaliers are going to be in some serious trouble if Mitchell isn't available. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter are all still fighting through injuries and haven't quite looked like themselves throughout this series.

Mitchell has stepped up in a big way for their absence and is averaging 28.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from behind the arc so far this postseason.

Hopefully, we see Mitchell suit up for the Cavaliers as they look to keep this series going and their season alive.

