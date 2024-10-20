Cavaliers Waive Four Players Ahead Of Regular Season Opener
After the Cleveland Cavaliers concluded their final preseason game this past Friday night, their sights are now set on the 2024-25 regular season.
Ahead of their first regular season game on Wednesday, October 23 on the road against the Toronto Raptors, the Wine and Gold have made some changes to their roster.
On Saturday, the team announced that it has waived four players from its training camp roster: Jules Bernard, Jacob Gilyard, Pete Nance, and Zhaire Smith, all of whom received training camp invites this preseason. By waiving these four, Cleveland has reduced its roster to 17 players, a number that includes three two-way players.
Bernard, a 6-foot-7 wing, appeared in all four of the Cavaliers' preseason games this year. In eight minutes per game, the 24-year-old averaged 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest, while shooting 5-for-18 (27.8%) from the field, 3-for-12 (25%) from three-point range, and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 guard, appeared in one of Cleveland's 2024 preseason contests. The 26-year-old tallied three points and two assists in the fourth quarter on October 10 versus the Indiana Pacers. He made his only field goal attempt and one of two free throws in five minutes of action.
Nance, a 6-foot-11 forward/center, appeared in eight regular season games with the Cavaliers last season. In two preseason contests this year, the 24-year-old recorded three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 10 total minutes.
Smith, a 6-foot-3 guard, made one preseason appearance for Cleveland this year. In the fourth quarter on October 10 versus Indiana, the 25-year-old scored five points on 2-for-2 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 shooting from the free throw line, while also tallying a steal in four minutes of action.