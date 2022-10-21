Cavs Demonstrate Bench Depth In Season Opener

The season opener for the Cavs was a memorable one for some good reasons and some bad ones. One of the positives was a look at how deep Cleveland's bench is in 2022-2023.

One knock on last year's Cavs team is that they seriously lacked depth, especially at the wing position. A lot can be said for that but a large part of it had to do with injuries the team suffered throughout the year.

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game and they're going to hit a team at some point. It's inevitable.

Last season when one of their stars such as Darius Garland went down, they were incredibly thin at scoring. But even through just one game, this squad is showing it's going to be a different story.

The team already faced a similar scenario in the opener, but this time it was a different story. Garland went down with a few minutes left in the second quarter and thankfully it sounds like he's going to be alright. But he did not return in that game.

In his absence, the bench of Cedi Osman, Kevin Love, and Dean Wade stepped up to score a combined 33 points. 17 of those points came from Osman and Wade and Love each had eight apiece.

Isaac Okoro also played in just under 12 minutes off the bench and didn't score but did provide a good defense.

The biggest shocker here was how well Osman performed. He had 13 points in the first half alone and finished 6-for-12 from the floor. Cedi has also been a solid player but inconsistencies have hindered him from having a huge role on the team in the clutch.

If this opening night performance is a sign of what he can contribute this year then that only raises the ceiling on what the bench can be this year.

That ceiling will only keep rising throughout the season too as they will eventually get Ricky Rubio which will only make the bench and team better.

