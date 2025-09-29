Cavs Jaylon Tyson offers the Cleveland Browns NFL Draft advice
Cleveland is no stranger to the power of siblings. Josh and Bo Naylor went to two postseasons together. Sandy and Roberto Alomar went to All Star games one year apart. Cleveland, dating back to at least 1990, has NEVER had two siblings on different teams at once.
Next year could be the first time Cleveland has brothers playing different professional sports for the city.
Jaylon Tyson is entering year two as a member of the Cavaliers. Tyson shined in spurts as a rookie, and he projects well enough that the Cavaliers felt comfortable moving on from Isaac Okoro and increasing DeAndre Hunter's usage.
In the Cavs final regular season game, only the third on the season in which Tyson eclipsed 30 minutes, Tyson dropped 31-7-4 on 48% shooting. After going 5-9 from three point land in the playoffs and guarding Donovan Mitchell during training camp, Kenny Atkinson is not crazy to place faith in Tyson.
At Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day, many topics aside from basketball surface. Tyson, the self-proclaimed biggest football fan on the Cavs, was asked how he would go about fixing the Cleveland Browns. Tyson’s answer was biased, but that doesn’t mean it was incorrect.
“You draft Jordyn Tyson.”
That’s right, Jaylon is not the only athlete in the Tyson family.
Jordyn, Jaylon’s younger brother, is a star wide receiver at Arizona State and will likely be one of the first wide receivers off the board in this year’s draft. Jordyn caught four touchdowns as a true freshman at Colorado before jumping ship to Tempe when Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder. Jordyn missed most of his sophomore campaign with injuries before breaking out for 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Tyson, after playing a major part in Arizona State’s CFB playoff berth, decided to return to college this season and is playing better than ever. Through just five games, Jordyn has 39 receptions, 483 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Considering the Browns wide receiver room is at best a bottom three unit in the league, Jaylon may be onto something. The Browns receivers, through four weeks, have 35 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Jordyn Tyson is outperforming the room by his lonesome.
Cavaliers GM Koby Altman is banking on a Tyson brother to step up in a big way this season. Only time will tell if Browns GM Andrew Berry (or whoever is in charge come March) chooses to bank on a Tyson brother.