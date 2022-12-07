Cavs Sweep Season Series Against Lakers With 116-102 Win

In the past, homecomings for LeBron James have been quite the cakewalk as he's never really struggled against his former team. But this season has been a different story.

The Cavs blew out Los Angeles earlier this season when they left Crypto.com Arena with a 114-110 win. The second and final meeting between these two teams took place on Tuesday night in Cleveland as the Cavs took the 116-102 win to sweep the season series.

Watch the postgame press conference here:

The game was close through the entirety of the game until the fourth quarter came along. Cleveland outscored Los Angeles 31-19 in the final frame to seal the deal.

The story of the game was easily the explosion of Donovan Mitchell who went off for 43 points, five assists, and six rebounds. He did everything tonight from making four threes, lockdown defense, and even a couple of highlight dunks.

Mitchell got more "M-V-P" chants from the Cleveland crowd as the game started to wind down and it was well deserved.

Another great site to see was the return of big man Jarrett Allen who missed the last five games with a hip injury. Allen was outstanding tonight! He finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double of the season. JA was also an efficient 11/14 from the floor as well.

It didn't take long for the center to find his groove Allen finished the first quarter with 14 points and finished the first half with 22. This is a career-high points scored in a single half for the center.

Before I forget, Darius Garland also locked up another double-double as he finished with 21 points and 11 assists. Another solid game from the point guard.

It was just an overall fantastic team win for the Cavs who have struggled recently. They'll look to keep the good vibes going when the Cavs take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at home.

