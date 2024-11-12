Cleveland Backcourt Becomes First Cavaliers Duo To Do This In A Decade
The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the top team in the Eastern Conference, with the best record in the NBA. Their historic start is due to All-Star-level play from their backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
This tandem is even getting national recognition, with each earning Player of the Week awards through the first month of the season.
Donovan Mitchell first won the award during Week 2 of the season (games played October 28 through November 3). Then Darius Garland received this honor for Week 3 (games played November 4 through November 10).
This is the first time a Cavaliers duo has won Player of the Week Awards in back-to-back weeks since Kyrie Irving and LeBron James during the 2014-15 season.
Cleveland went on to make a Finals appearence at the end of that season, but ultimly fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Time will tell what the rest of the season has in store for Garland, Mitchell, and this iteration of the Cavaliers' roster.
So far this season, Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc.
Garland, on the other hand, is putting up 20.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists a night while shooting an efficient 52.6 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from three-point range.
There was much discourse coming into the season about whether Garland and Mitchell could coexist on the same roster.
So far, Kenny Atkinson has proven with his new offense that these players cannot only play on the same team but also thrive. These back-to-back Player of the Week Awards are more proof of that.