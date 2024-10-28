Cavaliers Acquire Defensive Ace In Realistic Trade Idea
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a rocking 3-0 start, most recently routing the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
However, the Cavaliers still have some roster holes that need patching.
One area in which Cleveland needs assistance is frontcourt depth, and Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has identified a potential trade target for the Cavs: Atlanta Hawks center Larry Nance Jr.
" ... Cleveland could also use a combo big who can play alongside one of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen or independent of both," Favale wrote. "Reuniting with Nance is just what the depth chart ordered."
Favale has the Cavaliers trading Georges Niang and a couple of second-round draft picks to the Hawks in exchange for Nance, who previously played for Cleveland between 2017-18 and 2020-21. As a matter of fact, he was part of a 2018 Cavs squad that made it to the NBA Finals.
Atlanta acquired Nance in an offseason trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, but the Hawks have yet to even play the veteran big man over their first three games.
That indicates that Atlanta would almost certainly be open to moving Nance for an affordable price, and he would unquestionably represent a terrific pickup for the Cavaliers.
Last season, Nance averaged 5.7 points and five rebounds over 19.9 minutes per game with the Pelicans, shooting 57.3 percent from the field.
The 31-year-old is a terrific, versatile defender and has even shown the ability to spread the floor, connecting on 34.2 percent of his career three-point attempts.
Nance's best year in Cleveland came in 2019-20, when he posted 10.1 points and 7.3 boards a night.