Cleveland Cavaliers Again Urged To Pursue Trade for Olympics Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a quiet offseason. That same statement could not have been said more over the last three weeks.
So far, the Cavaliers have extended Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Those have been their big moves of the offseason to this point. However, they really need to add more impactful talent if they want to be serious contenders in the improving Eastern Conference.
With that in mind, King James Gospel created a list of three players who were stars in the Olympics that Cleveland should pursue.
One of those players was none other than scoring wing Bogdan Bogdanovic, who was a star for Serbia and is a quality piece for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.
"Bogdan Bogdanovic would be the perfect fit off the bench for the Cavs as their sixth man, something we here at KJG have outlined multiple times this summer. Bogdanovic’s strong Olympic run only reinforces the need for Cleveland to try and acquire him."
Pursuing a trade for Bodganovic would certainly make sense. He could come in and either start or come off the bench for the Cavaliers.
Bodganovic has the natural ability to score and shoot the basketball. Those are two qualities that could help take pressure off of Mitchell in the starting lineup or lead the second unit.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Hawks, Bodganovic ended up averaging 16.9 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot 42.8 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 37.4 percent from the three-point line.
At 32 years of age, Bodganovic has two more years left on his contract after the 2024-25 season. The second year of those two is a team option.
Depending on the price tag, Cleveland should absolutely pursue him. They could use more scoring and shooting and Bogdanovic has been an extremely underrated player in Atlanta.
It may not be something that the Cavaliers pursue, but he would make an awful lot of sense for the team.