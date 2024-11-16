Cavaliers' Cap Off Record Setting Night With First NBA Cup Win
The Cleveland Cavaliers are rewriting their franchise record books this season, and we're only 14 games into the year. The Wine and Gold defeated the Chicago Bulls 144-126 on Friday evening, and there were plenty of implications following this single victory.
First, the Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 14 games and remain the only undefeated team in the NBA to start this season.
This victory extends Cleveland's best start to a season in its history and sets a new all-time winning streak at 14 straight games. The Cavalier's longest winning streak was 13 games during the 2017-18, 2009-10, and 2008-09 seasons. The common denominator with all these teams is LeBron James, who led them.
With the Cavaliers' 14-0 record, Kenny Atkinson now has the most consecutive wins to start a season in NBA history.
The Cavs also broke another franchise record in the first 12 minutes of the game with their 49 points in the first quarter. This matches the highest-scoring quarter in franchise history, and somehow, it still felt like they could've scored more.
All of this, and we haven't even gotten to the NBA Cup implications yet.
This was the Cavaliers' first NBA Cup play game, and they're now 1-0 in their group. Cleveland didn't take their foot off the gas and continued to run up the score in the final possessions of the game to finish with an 18-point lead when the final buzzer sounded.
The final score does matter, as the point differential is one of the key tie-breakers if two teams in the same group finish with the same record.
The only question that remains after this victory is, how long can this winning streak last?