Cavaliers Coach Reacts To Donovan Mitchell Injury Scare
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. However, some players simply cannot be replaced, no matter how many quality reserves a team has.
One of those players is Donovan Mitchell, and that's why all Cavaliers fans are holding their breath after he suffered an apparent ankle injury on Sunday evening.
Mitchell appeared to roll his ankle running up the floor beside Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis.
Cleveland's superstar shooting guard rolled on the ground in pain for a few minutes before the Cavaliers' training staff helped him to his feet.
Mitchell eventually walked back to the locker room under his own power, only to return to the floor a few minutes later behind a massive ovation from the fans at Rocket Arena.
Cleveland's head coach reflected on the sequence after the game and viewed Mitchell's return to the floor after what looked like a bad injury as one of the most optimistic parts of the game.
"When he went down, I was like, 'Oh, man.' We've been really preaching [health]. Gald it was really nothing," said Kenny Atkinson after the game.
"Listen, I look at it as a positive. You know, imagining, 'Ankle's bad. He's out for a couple of weeks.' That could easily happen. So, I look at it like a positive. He came back and finished. Played the whole fourth quarter. That might be the most positive thing of the night."
Injuries to Mitchell and the rest of the Cavaliers roster are what derailed their playoff run last season.
Thankfully, this was just a minor injury.
Hopefully, Cleveland can give Mitchell more rest between now and the end of the season if the ankle pain continues to bother him over the next few weeks.
