LeBron James Drops Hilarious Response to Cavaliers Star
During the Cleveland Cavaliers blowout win over the New York Knicks earlier this week, Jarrett Allen attempted to mimic LeBron James with a fast break dunk. Needless to say, Allen converted the slam, but his James imitation left a whole lot to be desired.
Allen noted after the game that he didn't exactly succeed in trying to look like the Cavaliers legend, and afterward, James himself responded in the best way possible.
Allen will probably never quite be able to resemble LeBron on a fast break (or on any part of the court, really), but hey; you have to appreciate the effort.
Allen still managed to put together a fantastic game against the Knicks, scoring 21 points off 10-of-11 shooting while chipping in eight rebounds.
On the season overall, the 26-year-old is averaging 13.9 points and 10 rebounds over 28.6 minutes a night while shooting a league-best 71 percent from the floor.
Cleveland originally acquired Allen in a blockbuster four-team trade in which the Brooklyn Nets landed James Harden back during the 2020-21 campaign.
Allen went on to make the All-Star team in his first full season with the Cavs the following year and has been a stalwart for the Cavaliers ever since arriving, registering 14.9 points and 10.2 boards across 31.1 minutes per game on 65.6 percent shooting.
Cleveland signed the University of Texas product to a three-year, $90 million contract extension last summer, quelling all of the trade talk surrounding the big man.
The Cavs are closing in on the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference thanks much in part to Allen's contributions.
