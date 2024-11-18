Cavaliers Dealing With Several Injuries Ahead Of Matchup vs. Boston Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to play the Boston Celtics for the first time since last year's playoffs.
There's a lot on the line for the Cavs in this early-season primetime game. However, the Wine and Gold are dealing with several injuries.
Here's a look at Cleveland's injury report as of Monday night.
Caris LeVert - Questionable
Caris LeVert is currently listed as questionable due to left knee inflammation.
LeVert has played a critical role of the Cavaliers bench so far this season. He's averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists a game.
LeVert has already missed two games this season due to knee soreness. Hopefully, this doesn't deal with all the issues.
Isaac Okoro - Questionable
Isaac Okoro is also listed as questionable against the Celtics.
Ice left Cleveland's win on Sunday with an ankle sprain. Kenny Atkinson didn't have much information on Okoro's status after the game, but at least a little encouraging that there's at least a chance he plays as of now.
Dean Wade - Out
Dean Wade will not play as the Cavaliers travel to Boston as he's already listed as out with an ankle sprain.
Wade rolled his ankle after landing on Jarrett Allen's foot on Sunday. The power forward immediately went to the ground, limped to the bench, and eventually made his way to the locker room.
Sam Merrill - Questionable
Sam Merrill has missed the last three games with left ankle inflammation. He's currently questionable about playing against the Celtics on Tuesday.
Max Strus - Out
Max Strus remains out with an ankle sprain he suffered before the season began.
Even LeVert, Okoro, and Merrill do end up playing for the Cavaliers in this marquee matchup against the Celtics; they're clearly dealing with injuries that could affect their play on the floor.
Kenny Atkinson has praised Cleveland's depth all season long. That same depth is about to be tested in a big way in Boston.