Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Dealing With Several Injuries Ahead Of Matchup vs. Boston Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without multiple key rotation players in their playoff rematch against the Boston Celtics.

Tommy Wild

May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the third quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the third quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to play the Boston Celtics for the first time since last year's playoffs.

There's a lot on the line for the Cavs in this early-season primetime game. However, the Wine and Gold are dealing with several injuries.

Here's a look at Cleveland's injury report as of Monday night.

Caris LeVert - Questionable

Caris LeVert is currently listed as questionable due to left knee inflammation.

LeVert has played a critical role of the Cavaliers bench so far this season. He's averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists a game.

LeVert has already missed two games this season due to knee soreness. Hopefully, this doesn't deal with all the issues.

Caris LeVert reacts after a call
Oct 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) reacts to referee Ed Malloy (14) after receiving a technical foul during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Isaac Okoro - Questionable

Isaac Okoro is also listed as questionable against the Celtics.

Ice left Cleveland's win on Sunday with an ankle sprain. Kenny Atkinson didn't have much information on Okoro's status after the game, but at least a little encouraging that there's at least a chance he plays as of now.

Dean Wade - Out

Dean Wade will not play as the Cavaliers travel to Boston as he's already listed as out with an ankle sprain.

Wade rolled his ankle after landing on Jarrett Allen's foot on Sunday. The power forward immediately went to the ground, limped to the bench, and eventually made his way to the locker room.

Sam Merrill - Questionable

Sam Merrill has missed the last three games with left ankle inflammation. He's currently questionable about playing against the Celtics on Tuesday.

Max Strus - Out

Max Strus remains out with an ankle sprain he suffered before the season began.

Even LeVert, Okoro, and Merrill do end up playing for the Cavaliers in this marquee matchup against the Celtics; they're clearly dealing with injuries that could affect their play on the floor.

Kenny Atkinson has praised Cleveland's depth all season long. That same depth is about to be tested in a big way in Boston.  

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News