Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Makes Bold Evan Mobley Claim
When looking at the Most Valuable Player discussion around the NBA from this past season, it was one that was dominated by a few key names in the form of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic after two dominant seasons on their behalf.
However, when asking Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, someone who might be a bit overlooked within that MVP discussion for both now and looking ahead, has been none other than his teammate, Evan Mobley, someone who he sees with the chops to elevate into that conversation sooner rather than later.
During the Cavaliers' second summer league game in Las Vegas, Mitchell, who may even be in that MVP discussion himself, joined the team broadcast to share a bit of his thoughts on his teammate Mobley having an opportunity to take that next step.
"I think two things can be true," Mitchell said. "I think when we talk about the MVP, we think of 30-10-10, like, Jokic. We think of Shai Gilgeous, like, averaging 30. There's so many different ways. If Evan turns around to be a 30-point-per-game scorer, I'm not complaining, but I think what he does for our group–– just that alone... Look at his plus-minus, look at our record when he wasn't out there on the floor. He's just so important to our group. That alone gets him into the MVP conversation. But, I also feel the steps he's going to take for us to continue to get to that level, he has to be at least somewhat in that conversation."
Mobley has already made his way into the class of being one of the league's best defenders, as proven by his Defensive Player of the Year victory this past season to cement that status and his responsibility in Cleveland's frontcourt.
But, for the Cavaliers to go from a top threat in the conference to a real threat to accomplish their title dreams, there might need to be more from Mobley that sees him rise into the MVP conversation as well, which Mitchell sees well within the realm of possibilities.
It's some added pressure for Mobley to elevate to that aspired step, but if he can manage the weight on his shoulders to become an MVP-caliber guy, then perhaps this Cavaliers' star duo could prove to be too much to stop.
