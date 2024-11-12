Cavaliers Superstar Goes Viral vs. Bulls For Highlight Finish
The Cleveland Cavaliers' winning streak is officially 12 straight games after their victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. There were many takeaways from this hard-fought battle, but one play in particular caught the attention of NBA fans across social media.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Donovan Mitchell cut to the rim and caught a pass from Evan Mobley. Mitchell had to choose whether to try to dunk it, pass it off, or find a way to get around Bulls defender Julian Phillips and score.
This highlight ended up tallying 330 thousand views on the NBA's X account as of Monday night. Fans just couldn't get enough of this ridiculous finish from the All-Star guard.
After Mitchell pulled off this 360 layup, he even seemed to surprise himself with his reaction.
This one basket was part of a massive night for the Cavaliers superstar shooting guard. Mitchell finished the night with 36 points while shooting 46 percent (12-for-2) from the floor, eight rebounds, and two assists.
Fourteen of those points came in the first quarter as the Cavs got off to a fast start against Chicago.
Mitchell almost added another highlight play in the closing minutes of the game. He had a clear path to the basket and tried to throw the ball down visually to give the Cavs a commanding nine-point lead.
However, Mitchell missed the dunk, and the Bulls took possession of the ball.
Thankfully, this missed opportunity didn't come back to bite Cleveland in the end.