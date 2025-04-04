Making Cavaliers' Star Evan Mobley's Case For NBA DPOY
The race for NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been a roller coaster ride, particularly after Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green started politicking to take home the honor in recent weeks and seemingly influencing the sportsbook odds for the award.
In response, Evan Mobley's Cleveland Cavaliers teammates have encouraged him to do the same. On the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI, Spencer German and Spencer Davies help make the case for him as well, sharing some of the key stats that separate the star forward from Green.
Later, the guys know a 60-win season won't mean much if the Cavaliers get bounced early in the playoffs, but it's a feat that should still be appreciated by fans.
And it's a small sample size, but Cleveland's lineup featuring Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and De'Andre Hunter has put up some impressive advanced numbers. It's a look that could be a legitimate weapon for Kenny Atkinson in the postseason.
