Cavaliers Agree To A Deal With Former First-Round Pick, Per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers own the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but still had a void to fill on their roster with an available spot.
Shams Charania, NBA insider for ESPN, reported on Thursday night that the Cavaliers and Chuma Okeke agreed to a deal to fill that open position.
Okeke, 26, was selected by the Orlando Magic 16th overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.
He was a highly touted prospect coming into the draft out of Auburn University, but never found a consistent role with the Magic.
In his first four seasons in Orlando, Okeke played in 189 games (55 starts), averaging 6.3 points, 1.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from the floor and 31 percent from behind the arc.
Now in 2025, Okeke is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Westchester Knicks and appeared in seven games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the regular season.
Okeke can play multiple positions as a swingman forward and help provide some depth to Cleveland's frontcourt over the next two weeks.
The frontcourt depth has been an area the Cavaliers have been urged to address all season in the event Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen faced a prolonged absence.
Okeke's addition may not totally solve that problem or improve Cleveland's chances of winning the NBA Finals, but the forward is playing arguably the best basketball of his career and could be a solid depth piece for the Wine and Gold during the final stretch of the regular season.
