Cavaliers Executive Believes Team Must Get Better In Key Area
Fans, players, and those within the organization are still trying to come to terms with the Cleveland Cavaliers' disappointing playoff exit after one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history.
Cleveland still has an incredibly talented roster, including three All-Stars, the Defensive Player of the Year, and multiple contenders for All-NBA teams.
Where do the Cavaliers go from here?
Because of Cleveland's salary cap situation, it's going to be difficult to make any major moves this offseason, and it's not like they need to blow up the roster.
Koby Altman, the Cavaliers' President of Basketball Operations, spoke to the media on Monday and shared where he believes the team must grow to get over the postseason hump.
"I think there's a mental toughness that you have to get by going through these failures in the playoffs," said Altman.
"I think people speak to the physicality - It was a physical, physical series against the Pacers. But watch every single series, they're all physical. They're all grabbing hold. They're all pushing from afar.
"There's a mental toughness that we're going to have to get to that a lot of the Pacers had. At the end of some of those games [against the Pacers], that's what we saw. They made those winning plays at the end.
It's easy to identify "mental toughness" as a reason the team did not reach its main goal. However, improving on that front is easier said than done.
Playing in postseason games is the only way to improve mental toughness in the playoffs. So, the Cavaliers must hold onto what they learned for an entire season and a full calendar year before they can redeem themselves.
