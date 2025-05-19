Former Cavaliers Player Issues Strong NBA Finals Prediction
With the conclusion of the second round in the books for this batch of playoff matchups, the stage is now set for four intriguing teams to have their chance at either their first title in franchise history, or in the case of the New York Knicks, their first since the '70s.
All in all, it's a wide-open field, but in the eyes of former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang, there's one favorite in the mix that rises above the rest: the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During an appearance on Run It Back, Niang dished his thoughts on the Thunder and their chances of winning an NBA title this postseason, where he dubbed them the "heavy favorites" to land the Larry O'Brien trophy.
"They were clicking on all cylinders, and then, when you get Jalen Williams rolling like he was, my goodness," Niang said. "They are scary, just because they defend, and then you have a guy like SGA to channel his MVP. They look like the heavy favorites to take this home."
Niang, the former Cavaliers forward, was a part of the roster from 2023 up until midway through the 2025 season, ultimately being traded to the Atlanta Hawks at February's deadline. During his time in Cleveland, he played in 133 games to collect 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 38.5% shooting from three.
And Niang, like the rest of us, saw what the Thunder could put together in Sunday's Game 7 vs. the Denver Nuggets. Behind some dominant performances behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and even some sizable impact from Alex Caruso off the bench, it ultimately led to this young OKC squad overcoming that hump to land a spot in the Western Conference Finals.
Now, the sky is the limit for how high this team could go in their postseason aspirations, now with a date against the Minnesota Timberwolves looming right ahead of them.
Of course, this year's finals may not include the Cavaliers making an appearance. However, the pair of series to come will make for nothing short of an electric finish to a compelling postseason.