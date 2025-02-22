Cavaliers Set Impressive Season Record in Blowout vs. Knicks
The Cleveland Cavaliers had their way against the New York Knicks in their Friday night showdown.
In a dominating effort throughout the contest, the Cavaliers rallied a blowout victory, 142-105, on their home floor to lift to 2-0 on the season against the Knicks, and furthering their cushion as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
And through their big win, Cleveland also set a major season-high in the process.
While facing the Knicks, the Cavaliers totaled their highest field goal percentage on the year at 60.9% by sinking 56 of their total 92 shots on the night.
The new record surpasses the Cavaliers' previous highest mark against the Toronto Raptors of 58.6%, which was set during their first game of the season on October 22nd.
The barrage of efficiency was behind an extremely positive showing across the board for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 27 points on 66.7% shooting from the field, a good chunk of that coming from the first half when he was 9/11 from the field with 24 points.
The Cavaliers also had five other players outside of Mitchell logging double figures, each of them shooting at least 63% from the field.
Cleveland has remained one of the most effective offenses in the NBA across the entire season. Currently, they rank number one in the league in terms of offensive rating at 122.6, and it was put on full display against the Knicks.
Looking ahead for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign, the Cavaliers will have two meetings left against the Knicks, but it'll be hard to top their most recent showing. Their next contest will come towards the season's end on April 2nd back at Rocket Arena where Cleveland will look to make it 3-0 on the year against New York.
