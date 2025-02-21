NBA Insider Gives Glowing Forecast for Cavalier Evan Mobley's Future
At 23 years old, Evan Mobley is an All-Star and a top option on the NBA-best 45-10 Cavaliers. The future appears bright for the young forward, who has taken a major offensive leap in his fourth season.
On Friday's "The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima" on 92.3 The Fan, ESPN NBA Insider Tim Bontemps told Lima that the Cavaliers had high hopes for Mobley from very early on.
Following Mobley's strong first season in which he finished as the runner-up for Rookie of the Year, Cleveland made the blockbuster trade for All-Star Donovan Mitchell with the hope that Mobley would eventually develop into the best player on a championship team, with Mitchell being the second-best.
"Up until the start of this season, it was hard to see that path coming to fruition," Bontemps said. "Now sitting here in mid-February, there is at least a path to that happening now... If this guy becomes a consistent year over year All-Star player, which he certainly looks like he's on his way to being, then you're talking about the combination of him and Donovan Mitchell potentially being good enough to be a true championship-caliber duo at the top of your roster."
Bontemps added that the Cavaliers have a chance to have a "pretty special run" with the current roster construction and that Cleveland's fans should be excited about Mobley's growth.
While readers might initially scoff at the idea of a six-time All-Star in Mitchell being second fiddle to anyone, the sky is the limit for Mobley. During All-Star weekend, Mobley himself predicted that either he or Victor Wembanyama would be the best player in the league in five years.
Confidence is key in athletic excellence, and if Mobley continues on his current trajectory, it's hard to say just how good he could actually be.
