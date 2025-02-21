Cleveland Cavaliers Front Office Receives Fair Ranking
Koby Altman was hired as the Cleveland Cavaliers general manager in 2017, one season after the franchise won their first NBA finals and in the heart of the LeBron James-led teams. He was then promoted to President of Basketball Operations in 2019 in the middle of Cleveland's rebuild.
It's fairly rare that a front office member stays in their position throughout a rebuild and watches as that team contends for titles. However, that's exactly what Altman and his crew have accomplished over the last few seasons.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports recently ranked all of the NBA's front office and put Cleveland's executive group seventh on their list. With this ranking, Quinn has them in the tier of "keep doing great work."
Quinn complimented Cleveland for drafting well and making smart trades, too.
Obviously, the Darius Garland and Evan Mobley selections worked out great for the Wine and Gold, but the Collon Sexton pick was also a decent decision at the time.
As for the other two members of the core four, Quinn noted that "The Donovan Mitchell trade was a brilliant read of the market. He saw a rare opportunity to snag the sort of talent that isn't usually available to markets like Cleveland on a multi-year deal, did it, and bet on himself to sell Mitchell on a future with the Cavaliers."
The NBA analyst also wrote, "How he managed to sneak into the James Harden trade and steal Jarrett Allen for a bad first-round pick remains a mystery."
So, with a core as strong as the Cavs, why isn't Altman and Cleveland's front office higher on the list?
It all comes down to the playoffs.
"The only reason Cleveland isn't higher on this list is its lack of meaningful playoff success with this group. That is probably coming this spring, so don't be surprised if the Cavaliers make it into the top five of future editions," wrote Quinn.
The Cavaliers have had tremendous regular-season success over the last few seasons, but they have underachieved in the playoffs. So, Quinn's critique is fair.
However, with strong postseasons in 2025, Cleveland could completely reverse this narrative.
