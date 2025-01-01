Cleveland Cavaliers In Historic Company With Current Record
What the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing right now is definitely not getting the recognition it deserves on the national stage.
The Wine and Gold's current 29-4 record is the best in the NBA and is reaching historic levels compared to past NBA teams.
With this record, the Cavaliers have a winning percentage of .879 on the season. Only three other teams in the last 30 years have accomplished this: the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, the 2007-08 Boston Celtics, and the 1995-99 Chicago Bulls (per NBA on ESPN).
Talk about being in some elite company with that statistic.
It's also important to note that both the Celtics and Bulls went on to win the NBA Finals that season. The Warriors did reach the Finals in 2016 but blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers, led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
Similar to these teams, the Cavalier's roster has very few flaws. Sure, they could add another backup center or add a true wing to the mix. However, Koby Altman must be very careful when shaking up something that's clearly working.
While it's awesome to see this Cavaliers team cement themselves in NBA history, this team knows that they must win in April, May, and June for any of this to actually mean something.
This was the mindset that Donovan Mitchell reflected on after Cleveland's convincing win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
But if history can tell us anything, it's that the Cavaliers could have an exciting summer up ahead.