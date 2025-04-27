Cavaliers Star Sets New Playoff Career-High In Game 3 vs. Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers had multiple players step up in their Game 3 win against the Miami Heat.
They needed the boost, too, as Darius Garland was sidelined with a toe injury and Donovan Mitchell struggled shooting from the floor despite Cleveland's victory.
One player who gave the Cavaliers some much-needed help on offense was Jarrett Allen.
Cleveland's star center finished with 22 points, setting a new playoff career high for the 27-year-old.
The most impressive part about this performance was that he scored these points while shooting an ultra-efficient 88 percent (8-for-9) from the floor.
Not only did Allen set a new playoff career-high in points scored, but 10 of those points came in the first quarter when Cleveland's offense was struggling from the field.
JA did his part to ensure the Heat's lead didn't get too big and set up the Cavaliers' comeback.
After the game, Allen pointed out that he wanted to start the game strong for his teammates.
"I just wanted to show the team some intensity. I wanted to be the one to kick-start it, get us rolling, and let everybody else handle their business in the fourth quarter," said JA.
Allen may not have as much love as some of the other members of the Cavaliers roster, but he did what stars do in Game 3: step up and take control of a game when the team needed it the most.
With Garland's availability for Game 4 still unknown, the Cavaliers may need JA to step up once again on Monday night if they want to ensure Cleveland can pull off a sweep in Miami.
