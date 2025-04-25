Tyler Herro Fires Back At Cavaliers' Darius Garland
Through Games 1 and 2 of their postseason series, the Cleveland Cavaliers have found plenty of success against the Miami Heat in one key area: driving at Tyler Herro on defense.
This strategy was clear in Game 1, and the Wine and Gold exposed this weakness in Game 2 as well.
While Miami's flaw was easy to see from afar, Darius Garland told the world what Cleveland's strategy was after Wednesday's game with his now-infamous "attack Tyler Herro" comment.
Herro was asked about what Garland said after Game 2 during a recent media availability before Game 3.
Here's what the Heat guard said in response to Garland's remarks:
"To go to the media to talk about game plans against a guy says a lot about him. I'm not worried about Darius Garland. I'm worried about winning a playoff game, and that's what we came back to Miami to do. I'm not too [concerned] about what Darius Garland has to say about me."
"At the end of the day, it's competitive. Somebody who doesn't play defense shouldn't be talking, either. He don't play any defense, and we'll see that [in Game 3]."
So far, there have been no extracurricular activities between the Cavaliers and Heat on the court. It's been a tough two games, but it's been a clean two games as well.
It will be interesting to see what Garland and Herro's comments lead to during Game 3, which will tip off at 1:00 PM EST on TNT.
