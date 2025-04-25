Cavaliers Star Guard Questionable To Play vs. Heat In Game 3
The Cleveland Cavaliers' offense has looked unstoppable at times through the first two games of their playoff series against the Miami Heat.
However, one of Cleveland's key offensive players may be absent as the series shifts to South Beach.
Darius Garland appeared on Friday's injury report as questionable for Game 3 with a left great toe sprain. The guard also missed the last game of the regular season with the same injury.
Thankfully, Garland is the only member of the Wine and Gold to be listed on the report.
The Cavaliers missing DG would be a huge blow for an offense that has been firing on all cylinders.
Through the first two games of the series, Garland is averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc.
The point guard has also done a solid job securing the ball, averaging just 1.5 turnovers in the first two games.
If Garland cannot play on Saturday, Donovan Mitchell will likely see more time running the offense with the starting five.
DG's absence would also leave Ty Jerome as the key initiator on offense when the second unit checks into the game.
While having two guards, such as Mitchell and Jerome, ready to step up when a team's All-Star point guard is out is a luxury, the Cavaliers are obviously better off with Garland in the game.
Hopefully, this is not an injury that lingers throughout the playoffs.
Cleveland's postseason aspirations have gone beyond just getting out of the first round. They have to take care of a tough opponent in the Heat before they can even think of the second round.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
