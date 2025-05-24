Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to Interesting NBA Free Agency Target
The Cleveland Cavaliers and President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman have their work cut out for them this summer. After an impressive regular season campaign that saw them win a 16-year-high 64 games, their title chase was ended abruptly in the second round by the Indiana Pacers in five quick games, marking their third straight postseason disappointment since trading for Donovan Mitchell.
This presents Altman and the Cavs with a unique problem. Cleveland is clearly a top-tier team capable of dominance, at least in the regular season. How much does that matter if this roster's ceiling is capped at a second-round exit in the playoffs, though? Now, Altman has to find a way to meaningfully improve a roster that just won 64 games, with few resources in order to do so.
Without blowing up the core, the Cavs can only trade their marginal pieces, try to identify game-changers late in the draft, or sign potential difference-makers in free agency. They're set to be well over the salary cap for the 2025-26 NBA season and will likely cross the second apron, so they don't have much room to maneuver this summer. Any signing they do end up making will have to be at a bargain, which makes it exponentially more difficult to land a truly impactful talent.
ClutchPoints's Jedd Pagaduan had a wing in mind that the Cavs could add this offseason to bolster their playoff rotation, though. Pagaduan suggested that Cleveland should pursue Guerschon Yabusele, who parlayed his impressive Olympics run last summer into another NBA contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this past season. Now, he's an unrestricted free agent in search of a long-term, non-minimum deal.
This year, he averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 27 minutes per game while shooting a pristine 50 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc. He can score as a slasher, a spot-up shooter, and a bruiser in the post. His robust skill tree on offense makes him a good option to play off of stars or as a supplementary on-ball scorer.
At 6'8", 265-lbs with a seven-foot wingspan, Yabusele is a uniquely versatile defender capable of sliding around the perimeter with bigger wings and forwards and standing up to most big men on the low block. His foot speed and lateral quickness could certainly be better, but he guards with effort, and his strength and stature allow for some creative defensive looks.
Because of how valuable he can be, the Cavs are sure to have competition for Yabusele's services if they do end up targeting him in free agency, including from the Philadelphia 76ers themselves. If he values winning, though, they should be able to sell him on Cleveland as a great fit.