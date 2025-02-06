Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to Potential Three-Team Trade
Do the Cleveland Cavaliers have a major move up their sleeves before the NBA trade deadline?
We've heard that the Cavaliers have expressed interest in Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter, and apparently, the Hawks are intrigued by the possibility of adding New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram.
That's why Josh Cornelissen of King Games Gospel feels that a three-way trade is possible, in which Cleveland would surrender Caris LeVert.
In the deal, LeVert would go to the Pelicans, Ingram would head to Atlanta and Hunter would end up with the Cavs.
"If the Hawks want to land Brandon Ingram, who makes $36 million, it would be helpful to have Hunter's salary to move in such a deal," Cornelissen wrote. "The Cavaliers could use Caris LeVert as the primary matching salary for Hunter and route him to New Orleans alongside another Hawks player, with Ingram coming back to Atlanta."
Hunter would definitely represent a nice pickup for the Cavaliers, as the former No. 4 overall pick is averaging 18.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over 28.5 minutes per game on 45.9/38.6/85.8 shooting splits this season.
Has the University of Virginia product lived up to his initial billing? Not really, but he is still a solid complementary player and would fit very well in Cleveland. From a statistical perspective, he would comprise an obvious upgrade over LeVert.
Of course, the question is whether or not the Cavs would damage their chemistry by jettisoning LeVert, who has been an integral part of the Cavaliers' fantastic season.