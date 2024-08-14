Cleveland Cavaliers Linked To Trade For Former All-Star Forward
Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers were mentioned as a potential a trade destination for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
The fit made a whole lot of sense. The Cavaliers have been in dire need of another wing scorer, particularly one who can guard multiple positions defensively and create. Ingram checks both of those boxes.
However, due to Ingram's contract status, rumors about Ingram heading to Cleveland died down.
But Julian Ojeda of ClutchPoints has revived the speculation again.
Ojeda feels that the Cavs should go "all in" on a trade for Ingram, citing how well Ingram's skillset would complement the Cavaliers "core four" of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
There is one major issue, though: who Cleveland would send to the Pelicans in exchange for the 2020 All-Star.
Ingram is entering the final year of his deal and is slated to make a tick over $36 million in 2024-25, making him a rather difficult salary to match. This won't be as simple as an Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade swap as has been discussed regarding the Brooklyn Nets.
In order for the Cavs to secure a deal for Ingram, they would have to send substantial salary to New Orleans in return, which may require moving a piece like Garland.
But would the Cavaliers trade Garland for Ingram? In a vacuum, maybe, but when you take into consideration that Ingram is evidently seeking a max deal (something Cleveland is apparently reluctant to give him), things become more complicated.
Ingram hasn't progressed like the Pelicans have hoped over the last several years. He averaged 20.8 points per game this past season, his lowest mark since 2018-19 when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers. Durability has also been a major problem for Ingram, as he hasn't played 70 games since his rookie campaign all the way back in 2016-17.
We'll see if the Cavs ultimately engage the Pelicans in trade discussions for Ingram, but you probably shouldn't hold your breath.