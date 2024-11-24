Cavaliers Need To Break This Troubling Trend
It's hard to find many issues with how the Cleveland Cavaliers have started off the 2024-25 NBA Season.
A team doesn't accidentally go 16-1, and the Wine and Gold have overcome a tough schedule while defeating solid teams to prove they're a legit contender this season.
However, over a month into the year, a troubling trend is beginning to emerge with Cleveland's defense, and it needs to be snapped before it can affect the outcome of any more games.
The Cavaliers are currently allowing their opponents to shoot 38.2 percent from three. This is just behind the Atlanta Hawks for the second-worst opponent three-point percentage in the NBA.
This isn't coming from a small sample size, either. Cleveland's opponents are also averaging 36.9 three-point attempts a game, which is in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the league.
When looking back at Cleveland's loss to the Boston Celtics last Tuesday, this three-point defense is something that really stood out as a difference-maker in that game.
The Celtics shot 54 percent (22-for-41) from behind the arc in their win. It wasn't just one player, either. Six different Boston players connected on a shot from long-range.
This shows how Cleveland's struggling three-point defense will be a key point against the NBA's best teams.
The Cavaliers will see the Celtics (who is exposed this weakness) again in one week and then the Denver Nuggets (the NBA's second-best three-point shooting team) twice in December.
Hopefully, Cleveland will have a renewed defensive approach, especially when they take on these two teams.