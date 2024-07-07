Cavaliers Officially Announce Donovan Mitchell Contract Extension
Entering this offseason, one major question for the Cleveland Cavaliers was if they would be able to secure a contract extension with their franchise cornerstone, Donovan Mitchell.
This question has now been officially answered.
On Sunday, the Cavaliers announced that they have signed Mitchell to a multi-year contract extension.
Cleveland President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman shared his thoughts on the deal in an official release.
“Signing Donovan Mitchell to an extension serves as a pivotal moment for our franchise and reinforces our vision and goals for sustainable success. Donovan is one of the most dynamic All-NBA players in the league and we couldn’t be more excited that he chose Cleveland and this community to continue his basketball journey. We want to align ourselves with the best teams in the NBA and ultimately compete for Championships, and we feel securing Donovan long-term provides us that opportunity.”- Koby Altman, Cleveland Cavaliers
The team's official announcement comes five days after ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Wine and Gold signed the 27-year-old to a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension, which includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.
Since the Cavaliers traded for Mitchell prior to the 2022-23 season, he has been one of the NBA's premier players.
Mitchell has been named an All-Star in each of the last two seasons. According to Stathead, his average of 27.5 points per game during this span ranks ninth in the NBA.
Mitchell has also helped lead the Wine and Gold to the NBA Playoffs twice. This past season, the team made its first Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance since 2018.
This coming season, the 2022-23 Second Team All-NBA selection will anchor a Cavaliers roster led by first-year Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.