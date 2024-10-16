Cavaliers, Magic Again Linked To Darius Garland Trade
Earlier in the offseason, the Orlando Magic were named a potential trade suitor for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. Of course, the Cavaliers ultimately held on to Garland, but once again, the Magic have been linked to the former All-Star.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has named Garland as a possible trade target for Orlando, noting the Magic's need for a more "traditional playmaker."
"If Orlando's offense stumbles out of the gate in 2024-25, it might want to start looking into more offensively oriented point guards, and the Cleveland Cavaliers might have one [Garland] who isn't a great fit with his current backcourt partner," Bailey wrote.
Bailey then mentioned Jalen Suggs as a player who could theoretically head to Cleveland in a potential Garland deal.
The Cavs have made it clear that, at the current point in time, they have no interest in moving Garland, who was the subject of trade speculation after the team was eliminated from the playoffs last spring.
However, if the Cavaliers get off to a slow start this season, they may want to consider trading Garland, whose fit with Donovan Mitchell has been called into question.
The 24-year-old averaged 18 points per game last season, shooting 44.6 percent from the floor, 37.1 percent from three-point range and 83.4 percent from the free-throw line.
It was a rather disappointing campaign for Garland, who also played in just 57 games and lost considerable weight due to a broken jaw.
Perhaps the Vanderbilt product will rebound this year, but if not, Cleveland could try to move him before the trade deadline, and if so, the Magic could be interested.
That being said, whether or not the Cavs would want to trade Garland to a comparable Eastern Conference rival is another story.