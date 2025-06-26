Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Looking to Make Huge Move
According to reports from Sportico, Cleveland Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert is looking to sell a minority stake in the franchise. The same report shares that Gilbert has retained Allen & Company and has been engaged to facilitate the potential sale, which could involve up to 15% of the franchise.
The sale could go to one person or be split among several buyers, but Gilbert would still keep control of the team. He bought the franchise in 2005 for $375 million, which was a record for a single NBA team at the time. As of December, Sportico valued the Cavaliers at $3.95 billion, ranking them 18th among all NBA teams.
The move comes shortly after the Buss family’s decision to sell a controlling stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, showing a growing trend in high-value NBA ownership shifts.
NBA team values have surged in recent years, doubling over the last four and rising 1,100% over the past 15. As of December, the average team was worth $4.6 billion. In the past three months alone, the Boston Celtics and Lakers reached deals to sell portions of their franchises at premiums of 8% and 24% above Sportico’s estimated values of $6.1 billion and $10 billion, respectively.
The Cavaliers are coming off their second-best regular season ever, finishing 64-18 with a franchise-record 15-0 start. Only the 66-win 2008–09 squad had a better record. However, their playoff run ended in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with a loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Gilbert’s sports portfolio, housed under Rock Entertainment Group (REG), includes the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, the G League’s Cleveland Charge, and operations of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland Clinic Courts, and a regional sports network in partnership with Gray Media. REG also announced plans in November to bid for a WNBA expansion franchise.
Under Gilbert’s 20-year ownership, the Cavaliers have made five NBA Finals appearances and won their only championship in 2016.