Cavaliers' Playoff Hopes Could Be 'Doomed' for One Glaring Reason
The Cleveland Cavaliers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and appear poised to make a legitimate playoff run, but there is no doubt that the Cavaliers are dealing with significant question marks heading into the postseason.
While the probability of having to face the Boston Celtics in the conference finals may represent their biggest hurdle, there is another big concern for Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell's health.
Mitchell suffered a sprained ankle during the Cavs' loss to the Sacramento Kings last weekend, knocking him out for the remainder of the regular season. Of course, now, the worry is whether or nor the six-time All-Star will be healthy for the playoffs, and Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel feels the uncertainty could sabotage the Cavaliers' hopes of an NBA Finals run.
"If he is not able to attack the rim and punish opponents, if he is stuck loitering beyond the arc and a half-step slow on defense, opponents will take advantage," Cornelissen wrote. "Cleveland needs him ready to go -- and his latest injury is a sign that their chances are balanced on the edge of a knife. Another bad landing, another misstep, another freak moment, and their playoff hopes are doomed. They may be already, and they just don't know it yet."
It's true: if Mitchell isn't 100 percent or at least very, very close to it, it seems hard to envision the Cavs coming out of the Eastern Conference. Not with the Celtics likely waiting in the conference finals, and let's also keep in mind that the Cavaliers will have to battle either the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks in a tough second-round matchup.
Winning a championship is difficult enough as it is, but having to do it with Mitchell being compromised make make it impossible.
