Cleveland Cavaliers Rule Out Multiple Starters vs. Pacers
After Tuesday's win, the Cleveland Cavaliers secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and their focus has now shifted to health as the playoffs quickly approach.
A day before the Cavaliers are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced that multiple starters will not be playing.
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell rolled his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Sacramento Kings.
The initial injury looked bad when it happened, but Cleveland's superstar was able to return to the game behind a roaring applause from the home crowd.
Mitchell did not play on Tuesday and will remain OUT for the Cavaliers' next game against the Pacers.
Kenny Atkinson described Mitchell's ankle sprain as "mild." Hopefully, this means the All-Star can play another regular season game before the year ends.
Then again, Mitchell's health will be critical for the postseason.
Darius Garland
Cleveland's star point guard was added to the injury report with a "left great toe sprain" and will be OUT on Thursday against the Pacers.
Darius Garland has gone through some shooting struggles recently, but has still largely had a solid bounce-back season.
He's currently averaging 20.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc.
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley has also been ruled OUT for the Cavaliers' next game, but his absence is not injury-related. The report identified "rest" as Mobley's reason for not playing.
The game off is well-earned. Mobley has been one of Cleveland's most consistent players on both ends of the floor all season and will be a critical piece to a hopeful deep playoff run in a few weeks.
Max Strus
Max Strus is the last player starter who will not be playing against the Pacers on Thursday.
The reported injury cited a right knee contusion for Strus' absence.
Cleveland's starting small forward may not have All-Star stats, but that doesn't mean he hasn't played a key role in the team's success this season.
Strus is a perfect complement to the core four, and his health is just as important as any other player on the roster.
