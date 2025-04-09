Cavaliers Possible Playoff Opponent After Clinching No. 1 Seed
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference when the playoffs start.
As Tristan Thompson said (back in 2018), the East runs through Cleveland, which will be just the case in 2025.
Now that the Cavaliers know their seed, it's time to start figuring out who the Wine and Gold could face in the first round of the postseason.
The possible opponents have remained the same for the last few weeks, but narrowing down a team is still too early.
Projecting the team the Cavs could face off against is easier said than done because the Play-In Tournament will ultimately determine the final two seeds in the conference.
Heading into Wednesday night's action, the seeding looked like this:
- 7. Orlando Magic
- 8. Atlanta Hawks
- 9. Chicago Bulls
- 10. Miami Heat
The No. 7 and 8 seed will play on April 15, and the No. 9 and 10 seed will play on April 16.
The winner of the seven-eight game will secure the seventh seed, while the loser will play the winner of the nine-ten game.
The game to determine the No. 8 seed and who eventually will play the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs will be played on April 18.
Cavaliers fans will obviously want to keep a close eye on this game as it will be the game that finally gives Cleveland the answer to the long-awaited question.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Star Hoping to Reverse Concerning Trend Before Playoffs
MORE: WATCH: Cavaliers Coach has Hysterical Reaction to Clinching No. 1 Seed
MORE: Cavaliers Clinch No. 1 Overall Seed In Eastern Conference
MORE: Brian Windhorst Reveals Major Playoff Threat to Cleveland Cavaliers