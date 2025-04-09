Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Possible Playoff Opponent After Clinching No. 1 Seed

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still waiting to find out their first round playoff opponent.

Tommy Wild

Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson to enter the game during the first half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson to enter the game during the first half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference when the playoffs start.

As Tristan Thompson said (back in 2018), the East runs through Cleveland, which will be just the case in 2025.

Now that the Cavaliers know their seed, it's time to start figuring out who the Wine and Gold could face in the first round of the postseason.

The possible opponents have remained the same for the last few weeks, but narrowing down a team is still too early.

Projecting the team the Cavs could face off against is easier said than done because the Play-In Tournament will ultimately determine the final two seeds in the conference.

Heading into Wednesday night's action, the seeding looked like this:

The No. 7 and 8 seed will play on April 15, and the No. 9 and 10 seed will play on April 16.

The winner of the seven-eight game will secure the seventh seed, while the loser will play the winner of the nine-ten game.

The game to determine the No. 8 seed and who eventually will play the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs will be played on April 18.

Cavaliers fans will obviously want to keep a close eye on this game as it will be the game that finally gives Cleveland the answer to the long-awaited question.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

MORE: Cavaliers Star Hoping to Reverse Concerning Trend Before Playoffs

MORE: WATCH: Cavaliers Coach has Hysterical Reaction to Clinching No. 1 Seed

MORE: Cavaliers Clinch No. 1 Overall Seed In Eastern Conference

MORE: Brian Windhorst Reveals Major Playoff Threat to Cleveland Cavaliers

MORE: Former Cavaliers Forward Gets Candid on Being Traded

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News