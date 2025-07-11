Cavaliers Forward Shares His Summer League, Offseason Goal
The Summer League is an excellent opportunity for players to prove they deserve a spot on an NBA roster or to demonstrate their worth for more playing time on the team for the upcoming season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off their summer league action on Thursday evening, and one player especially stood out, despite the Wine and Gold's 116-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
That player was Nae'Qwan Tomlin.
The forward played 27 minutes, scoring 30 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out two assists, and even recording a pair of steals.
Tomlin may have led the team in scoring, but he also did it at an efficient rate. He shot 75 percent from the floor (12-for-16) and 42.9 percent from behind the arc (3-for-7).
Tomlin said during a mid-game interview his goal to show he deserves more playing time next season is to "playing more aggressive, playing more physical, gaining weight, and just everything, to be honest."
He also went on to say he feels like a "coach" to some of the younger players, since this isn't Tomlin's first time playing in the Summer League.
The variety in which Tomlin scored is also another impressive aspect of this performance: three-pointers, driving to the rim, and cutting to the basket just scratch the surface of how he impacted the game.
It's easy to overreact after watching just one Summer League game, but Tomlin has shown on multiple occasions that he's ready for a bigger role and more responsibility.
Last season, he averaged 20.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and over a steal and block in the G League. Tomlin only appeared in five NBA games, but scored 24 points in Cleveland's final regular-season game.
Cleveland has an open spot left on their NBA roster. If Tomlin keeps this up throughout the Summer League, he could make a compelling case that the vacancy should be his this fall.
