Donovan Mitchell Sounds Off on Cavaliers' Summer League Roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers star broke down his thoughts on this year's summer league roster.

Jared Koch

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up before game five between the Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up before game five between the Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Las Vegas Summer League action has officially gotten underway, beginning with a 1-1 start in the books following their most recent win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

And among the many Cavaliers names to show up in Vegas, one was none other than star guard Donovan Mitchell, who ended up joining the team broadcast amid their Bucks contest to break down a few of his thoughts on this year's roster of young guys.

Mitchell had a lot of positives to mention about the top of the Cavaliers' summer league group, where he went on to hand notable credit to four key names in the fold: Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter Jr., and Tyrese Proctor.

"First of all, I love 'Qwan [Tomlin], man," Mitchell said of Nae'Qwan Tomlin. "Didn't play high school ball... he's barely [played] five years [of basketball]. It's incredible. He hasn't even scratched the surface of what he can be. Really love his work ethic."

"Jaylon Tyson, a complete dog; phenomenal. He's got a lot to learn as well, he's going to be a big part for us this year," he continued. "I knew [Craig] Porter was ready to play at this level.... There's unwavering confidence in Craig Porter. And then, Tyrese Proctor, I'm excited, man. I've seen him play in college a little bit. Although he went to Duke, which is very unfortunate for him. But I'm very excited for these guys. They're going to be a big part of what we've got going this year."

And so far, the four Cavaliers have stacked up to Mitchell's praises through two games so far. Tomlin recently finished vs. Milwaukee with a 22-point, 13-rebound outing, Tyson chipped in for 18 points and eight rebounds of his own, Proctor got adjusted to the league quickly with 14 points in game one, and while Porter Jr. went down with an injury, he's shown more than enough to be a quality, NBA-level guard.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For a layer of youth in the Cavaliers' rotation, there's a strong core to be had within the four names Mitchell hyped up–– and a collection of guys he clearly has a ton of confidence in for the future to come.

