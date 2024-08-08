Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Chimes In On Browns New Stadium Proposal
Everyone has an opinion on the proposed new stadium that Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are considering building in Brook Park. Even Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
This week the Haslam Sports Group unveiled in a letter to fans a number of official renderings of what the venue and accompanying mixed-use development would look like. The state-of-the-art space has received plenty of positive feedback and some negative as well. Mark Mitchell down in the former group.
The 27-year-old took to X to respond to some negative criticism of the venue, expressing how excited he is for the building.
There are certainly a vocal group of Browns fans who are against the proposed Brook Park plan, particularly because it will take the city's beloved Browns out of downtown Cleveland, where they've played their games since 1946. That said, the new venue has the potential to ring dozens of other events to the area year round, on top of becoming a gold standard for stadiums in the NFL.
Mitchell has been an advocate for Northeast Ohio since his arrival in September of 2022. That will continue for the foreseeable future after he signed a three-year $150.3 million extension with the Cavaliers earlier this summer.
While that deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season there is a chance he re-signs with the club again around that time, which would mean he's in town by the time this new facility would potential open around 2029.
Do you agree with Mitchell in regards to the new stadium?